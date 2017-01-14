Hogan scores 39 points in Detroit Mercy’s upset of Oakland (Jan 13, 2017)
ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) Jaleel Hogan had career highs of 39 points and 11 rebounds and Detroit Mercy made its first road victory a special one with a 93-88 upset of Oakland on Friday night.
In a battle of big men, Hogan made 17 of 24 shots while Oakland’s Jalen Hayes scored a career-high 28 points on 9-of-12 shooting while making 10 of 12 free throws and collecting 16 rebounds.
Oakland led for over 30 minutes of the game but Detroit Mercy went out in front 86-83 with two minutes to go. A Hogan layup with a minute left rebuilt the three-point edge and five free throws, four from Josh McFolley, ensured the win.
The Titans (3-14, 1-4 Horizon) snapped a five-game losing streak and picked up their first road victory in 10 games this season.
Sherron Dorsey-Walker added 22 points for Oakland (14-4, 4-1), which had a five-game win streak snapped.