Hobbie hits 5 3s, scores 19 as Brown beats Quinnipiac 66-61 (Dec 29, 2016)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) JR Hobbie hit 5 of 8 from 3-point range and finished with 19 points, Travis Fuller scored 14 and grabbed eight rebounds and Brown beat Quinnipiac 66-61 on Thursday night.

Tavon Blackmon added 11 points, giving the senior 1,001 in his career to become the 29th player from Brown (9-5) to crack the 1,000-point plateau. The Bears have won four in a row and eight of their last nine.

Brown led 59-43 with seven minutes to go, but Mike Dixon converted a 3-point play to start a 13-1 run that was capped by Andrew Robinson’s 3 with 3:25 left and pulled Quinnipiac within four. Hobbie hit two free throws to make it 62-56 before Donovan Smith made a free throw and Chaise Daniels hit a jumper to make it 62-59 with 1:22 remaining. Blackmon and Brandon Anderson sandwiched foul shots around a layup by Dixon to seal it.

Dixon scored a career-high 23 points for Quinnipiac (4-8).