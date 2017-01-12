Hawkins, Chartouny lead Fordham to 60-54 win over Davidson (Jan 11, 2017)

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) Javontae Hawkins had 17 points, on 7-of-12 shooting, and nine rebounds, Joseph Chartouny scored 11 with nine boards, four assists and five steals and Fordham used a late run to beat Davidson 60-54 on Wednesday night.

Antwoine Anderson had 15 points, including three 3-pointers, and Prokop Slanina scored 10 and grabbed eight rebounds for Fordham (7-10, 1-3 Atlantic 10), which snapped a three-game skid.

Will Magarity hit two free throws to give Davidson (8-7, 1-3) a 52-47 lead with 4:21 left, but the Rams scored eight points in a row – including two 3s by Chartouny. Peyton Aldridge made two foul shots to pull the Wildcats to 55-54 with 2:32 to go but they didn’t score again.

Davidson shot just 28.9 percent (13 of 45) – its lowest since making 18 of 75 from the field against UNC-Greensboro on March 4, 2011.

Aldridge and Jack Gibbs, who combine to average nearly 43 points per game, totaled 29 points on 7-of-28 shooting for the Wildcats.