Hawaii outlasts Long Beach State 114-107 in OT (Jan 14, 2017)

HONOLULU (AP) Noah Allen, Jack Purchase, and Leland Green all set career highs on Saturday night, each with 25 points, and Hawaii never trailed in overtime to beat Long Beach State 114-107.

The Rainbow Warriors (7-9, 1-2 Big West) never led in the second half and had their first tie with 23 seconds left in regulation. Justin Bibbins’ free throws with 3.1 seconds put the 49ers (6-14, 1-3) back up at 91-89. But Allen received the inbounds pass at half court, found an open lane straight at the hoop and finished with a buzzer-beating runner off the glass to force overtime.

Hawaii’s momentum carried over with Green scoring a 3-point play four seconds into in overtime and Purchase hitting a 3 on the next trip to make it 97-91.

Evan Payne led Long Beach State with 27 points and Noah Blackwell scored 17. Roschon Prince had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The 49ers’ Bibbins and Temidayo Yussuf both fouled out early in the extra period. Bibbins had 17 points and Yussuf finished with 16.