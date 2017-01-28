Harvard rallies for 5th straight win, 77-71 over Cornell (Jan 27, 2017)

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) Bryce Aiken had 16 of his 21 points in the second half and Harvard rallied from a 12-point deficit to beat Cornell 77-71 on Friday night.

Justin Bassey’s 3-pointer with 51 seconds left gave Harvard the lead for good at 72-71 and sparked a 7-0 run to end the game.

Corey Johnson added 17 points and Bassey scored 16 for the Crimson (11-5, 3-0 Ivy League), who won their fifth straight and 10th of the last 11.

The Big Red (5-13, 1-2) had a 12-0 run spanning both halves to lead 45-33 early in the second. Harvard answered with a 15-4 run to cut the deficit to one before the 15-minute mark. The lead traded hands nine times from there until Harvard pulled away in the final minute.

Wil Bathurst had 13 points, Stone Gettings and Robert Hatter added 11 each, and Matt Morgan had 10.