Hart, Socks key Incarnate Word past Houston Baptist, 82-77 (Jan 14, 2017)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) Jalin Hart and Simi Socks combined to score 45 points and Incarnate Word held off Houston Baptist, 82-77 Saturday afternoon.

Asa Cantwell knocked down a 3-pointer with 1:26 left to get Houston Baptist within a point, 76-75, but Hart collected a steal and converted with a layup to make it 78-75. Following a foul by Colter Lasher, Hart tacked on two free throws to make it 80-75 to seal the win.

Hart finished with 23 points and five assists for the Cardinals (7-10, 2-4 Southland). Socks, who was 10 of 11 from the free throw line, had 22 points.

Incarnate Word now leads the all-time series with Houston Baptist, 20-2. The Cardinals swept the season series a year ago.

Josh Ibarra hit 9 of 11 from the field and posted 18 points to lead the Huskies (7-9, 3-3). Alex Fountain added 16 points off the bench.