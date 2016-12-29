Harris scores 35, Nicholls tops Spring Hill 88-64 (Dec 28, 2016)

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) DeAndre Harris scored a career-high 35 points on 11-of-20 shooting and Nicholls ran away early from Division II Spring Hill for an 88-64 win on Wednesday night to close out its nonconference season.

Ja’Dante Frye scored 16 points and Johnathan Bell added 13 and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Colonels in their final tuneup before opening Southland Conference play against Incarnate Word on Saturday.

Nicholls took a 12-10 lead on Frye’s layup and pulled away on a 9-2 run. Harris scored 22 points in the first half and the Colonels led 49-24 at halftime after forcing 13 Spring Hill turnovers and shooting 54.5 percent from the floor.

Bell made back-to-back jumpers and a layup and the Colonels (7-6) led 60-29 with 15:46 left to play and were never threatened.

Jahvaughn Powell made five assists and Harris made 10 of 15 free throws and had four steals for Nicholls.

Walter Massey led Spring Hill with 12 points.