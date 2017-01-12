Harris’ career night lifts Tulane over South Florida 82-67 (Jan 11, 2017)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Kain Harris scored a career-high 27 points and Tulane beat South Florida 82-67 Wednesday night to snap a five-game skid.

Cameron Reynolds scored 14 points, Ryan Smith had 11, and Blake Paul 10 for the Green Wave (4-12, 1-3 Patriot League), which made 23 of 29 free throws (79.3 percent) and 7 of 23 from behind the arc.

Trailing 40-38 at halftime, South Florida rallied to a 45-44 lead on Troy Holston’s layup with 14:58 left, but Tulane replied with a 13-2 run sparked by Reynolds’ 3-pointer and led 57-47 with 12:37 to go. Harris’ layup capped a 7-2 run for a 61-51 Tulane lead and the Green Wave won going away.

Malik Morgan had a career-high eight assists and Tulane converted 21 assists into 26 field goals.

Geno Thorpe scored 16 points for the Bulls (6-9, 0-4), who have lost four straight.