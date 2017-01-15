Hampton beats Delaware State in overtime (Jan 14, 2017)

DOVER, Del. (AP) Jermaine Marrow scored 23 points and Lysander Bracey hit two 3-pointers in overtime, including the tiebreaker, and Hampton beat Delaware State 85-77 on Saturday.

Bracey made five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points and Lawrence Cooks scored 18 points, making seven overtime free throws, one coming after a 3-point play for the Pirates (6-10, 3-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), who have won four straight. Charles Wilson-Fisher had four points in OT and finished with 10 points.

Bracey’s second 3-pointer of overtime gave the Pirates a 77-74 lead with a minute to go and they made eight free throws from there.

Delaware State had a chance to win in regulation but Artem Tavakalyan missed two free throws with no time on the clock.

Devin Morgan scored 18 points, Deandre Haywood 16 and Kobe Gantz 15 for the Hornets (5-13, 2-1).