Hammond scores 35, W Michigan tops Kent State 92-88 (Jan 14, 2017)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) Tucker Haymond scored a career-high 35 points, Thomas Wilder added 24 and Western Michigan held off Kent State 92-88 on Saturday.

The Broncos (6-10, 1-2 Mid-American) had a 13-point lead midway through the second half before the Golden Flashes (9-8, 1-3) battled back.

A 3-pointer from Mitch Peterson cut the deficit to 76-74 with 4:43 left. Western Michigan worked the lead back to eight with 1:27 left but a layup by Jimmy Hall made it 86-84 with 27 seconds remaining. Haymond then made two free throws as did Wilder after a rebound with 11.9 to play. Hammond sank the clincher from the line at 2.7 seconds.

Haymond had four 3-pointers and was 12 of 18 overall as the Broncos shot 54 percent.

Kent State shot 75 percent in the second half and 62 percent (33 of 53) overall. Hall had 24 points and 10 rebounds, Jaylin Walker had 17 points and Deon Edwin 16. The Golden Flashes, who average 18 offensive boards, had three in the first five minutes but just one after that.