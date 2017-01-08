Hamidou Diallo (Syracuse Basketball Target) Is Headed To Kentucky

While it isn’t a big surprise, it’s still depressing that Hamidou Diallo won’t be joining the Syracuse basketball program.

Another Syracuse basketball target has committed to the Cats.

In a relatively unsurprising announcement, five-star wing Hamidou Diallo revealed on Saturday that he will enroll at Kentucky in the next week or so.

However, whether he suits up for the Wildcats in games this season, or beginning in the 2017-18 campaign, remains a bit unclear.

It’s also still possible that Diallo, an ultra-athletic shooting guard who hails from Queens, N.Y., never actually dons a Kentucky uniform, other than in practice. That’s because he has already graduated from Putnam Science Academy in Putnam, Conn., and is eligible for this year’s NBA Draft.

The 6-5 Diallo, a consensus top-15 prospect in the 2017 class, chose John Calipari & Co. over Arizona, Connecticut, Indiana, Kansas and Syracuse.

He had recently visited Kentucky and UConn, and recruiting analysts had pegged the Wildcats and Huskies as the front-runners for his services.

The Orange seemed out of the running for Diallo once five-star point guard Quade Green, a long-

time SU target, picked Kentucky instead of Syracuse.

Various media outlets reported not long after Green made his college decision last November that he and Diallo hoped to play together. Now, they likely will.

While head coach Jim Boeheim and his staff probably aren’t all that astounded with Diallo’s selection, it still stinks to continually lose out on stud recruits to Kentucky.

The ‘Cuse remains in hot pursuit of 2018 four-star point guard Eric Ayala, who also attends Putnam Science Academy. Here’s hoping that the Wildcats don’t swoop in at the last second and steal Ayala, too.

This article originally appeared on