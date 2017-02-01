Halls’ 24 points, 11 boards lead Kent State past E. Michigan (Jan 31, 2017)

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) Jimmy Hall had 24 points and 11 rebounds, Jaylin Walker grabbed a key offensive rebound and made two late free throws, and Kent State held off Eastern Michigan 70-64 on Tuesday night.

The game was tied at 64 when Walker missed a 3-point shot and Deon Edwin was off on a putback. Walker grabbed Edwin’s rebound and then drew a flagrant foul from Baylee Steele, who unintentionally hit Walker in the face when trying to block his right-handed hook shot with 11.9 seconds left.

Walker made both free throws and Mitch Peterson added two more to seal it.

Peterson added 13 points and Walker had 11 for Kent State (12-10, 4-5 Mid-American Conference), which outrebounded Eastern Michigan 48-33, including 25 offensive boards.

Willie Mangum IV had 22 points and James Thompson IV added 14 points and 14 rebounds for Eastern Michigan (13-9, 5-4). The Eagles committed 30 fouls, leading to 36 Kent State free throws.