Guard Bryan Alberts to transfer from Gonzaga

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) Little-used guard Bryan Alberts is leaving Gonzaga in search of more playing time.

The 6-foot-5 sophomore said Thursday he is not sure where he will land but he is expected to seek a Division I program.

Alberts played in 24 games last season, averaging 5.9 minutes and 1.8 points.

Alberts is expected to graduate with a degree in economics this summer, which would make him immediately eligible next season. He has two seasons of eligibility.

