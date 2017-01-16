Greenwood, Hayes lead SE Louisiana past McNeese St, 79-75 (Jan 15, 2017)
HAMMOND, La. (AP) Moses Greenwood had 19 points, Davon Hayes scored nine of his 16 points in the final five minutes and Southeastern Louisiana beat McNeese State 79-75 on Sunday.
Kalob Ledoux hit a 3-pointer capped a 15-6 run and gave McNeese its first lead of the game, 64-61 with 6:46 left. Hayes scored the last five points during a 12-4 spurt and SLU (11-8, 4-2 Southland Conference) led 73-68 with three minutes remaining.
James Harvey hit a 3 to pull the Cowboys within two before Hayes made two free throws to make it 75-71 with two minutes to go. McNeese State’s Jarren Greenwod hit 1 of 2 foul shots but Moses Greenwood sandwiched a pair of jumpers around another 3 by Harvey to cap the scoring.
Ledoux had 15 points and Jarren Greenwood scored 14 for McNeese (5-11, 2-3). Stephen Ugochukwu added 12 points and a career-high 17 rebounds.
Southeastern Louisiana made 27 of 54 from the field and outscored the Cowboys 21-11 from the free-throw line.