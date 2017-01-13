Green Bay streak reaches 7 games in win over Wright State (Jan 12, 2017)
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) Warren Jones and Charles Cooper combined for 35 points off the bench as Green Bay broke away after halftime to defeat Wright State 78-61 on Thursday night, continuing on a seven-game winning streak.
Jones a season-high 19 points on 5-of-6 shooting from 3-point range, Cooper shot 6 of 10 from the floor and collected nine rebounds as the Phoenix (11-6, 5-0) remain undefeated in Horizon League play. Khalil Small scored 11 points and grabbed a season-high eight rebounds.
Kerem Kanter opened the second half with a 3 as the Phoenix stretched their lead to 46-32 after an 11-2 run. Wright State only came as close as 10 points after that.
Green Bay made a season-high 14 3-pointers and outrebounded the Raiders 47-33.
Grant Benzinger led Wright State (11-7, 2-3) with 14 points. Benzinger stripped the ball twice from Cooper as the Raiders came within 35-30 at halftime, holding Green Bay without a basket for the last four minutes.