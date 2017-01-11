Green Bay comes back from 15 down to beat Northern Kentucky (Jan 10, 2017)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) Jamar Hurdle scored 15 points and Green Bay came back from a 15-point deficit to beat Northern Kentucky 80-71 on Tuesday night.

The Phoenix (10-6, 4-0 Horizon League) have won six straight, their longest winning streak since the 2013-14 season. Green Bay also moved to 3-0 all-time against Northern Kentucky.

Five players scored in double-figures for Green Bay. Kenneth Lowe and Charles Cooper had 13 apiece, Khalil Small added 12, and Warren Jones chipped in 10.

Drew McDonald scored 23 points for the Norse (12-6, 3-2), who were plagued by 19 turnovers.

Northern Kentucky opened up a 15-point lead, 49-34, with 17:58 to play but quickly fell apart. Lowe made a layup and jumper on back-to-back possessions, sparking a 19-3 run over the next 3:58 to give the Phoenix the lead.

Another Lowe layup with 5:22 left pushed Green Bay’s lead to 74-63 and the Phoenix held on from there.