Watch: Grayson Allen trips opponent, gets tech, throws tantrum

Looks like Grayson Allen is back to his old tricks: the talented Duke guard was caught tripping an Elon player on Wednesday, and received a technical foul for it.

Allen hooked Elon’s Steven Santa Ana with his leg while defending on the baseline on a dangerous play, and was punished for it. He disagreed with the call.

Allen has a history of somewhat questionable fouls and chippy activity, so it isn’t that surprising — but the story didn’t end there. Cameras caught him having a bit of a meltdown on the bench afterward. Duke assistant coach Jon Scheyer had to intervene.

rpmsports18: Grayson Allen is at it again ESPN 2 College Basketball: Elon vs. Duke https://t.co/A357DgnWif pic.twitter.com/0PzulrrUdD — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) December 21, 2016

rpmsports18: Grayson Allen Tantrum ESPN 2 College Basketball: Elon vs. Duke https://t.co/SprZq2jHwe pic.twitter.com/oWf7UM6QEB — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) December 21, 2016

Duke was on a 6–0 run going into this sequence, then trailed by one at halftime.

