Gray with 28 points leads Houston over Temple (Jan 28, 2017)

HOUSTON (AP) Rob Gray had 28 points, seven rebounds and five assists, Damyean Dotson added 20 points and 10 rebounds and Houston beat Temple 79-66 on Saturday night.

Gray made all four of his free throws and Galen Robinson Jr. hit on both of his attempts to help the Cougars (14-7, 5-4 American) secure the win in the final 1:30. The Owls (11-10, 2-6) missed all four of their shots in the same span, including three from 3-point range.

Obi Enechionyia had 16 points, Daniel Dingle added 15 and Quinton Rose scored 11 for Temple.

The Cougars made 9 of 20 from 3-point range and led for the final 34 minutes. Dotson was 4 of 7 from long distance and Gray was 3 of 4.

Temple had a 17-4 run early in the second half to close the gap to 55-52. Gray answered with a 3 and a layup and Dotson hit a 3 for an 8-0 run.