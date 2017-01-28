Grand Canyon outlasts Chicago State in double overtime (Jan 28, 2017)

CHICAGO (AP) DeWayne Russell scored 25 points and Keonta Vernon a career-high 24 with 15 rebounds and Grand Canyon beat Chicago State 85-77 in double overtime Saturday.

Vernon scored six points in the second overtime with the Antelopes (14-8, 4-2 Western Athletic) scoring the first five points, capped by a dunk by Oscar Frayer.

Joshua Braun added 19 points and Frayer 12 points and a career-high 12 rebounds for Grand Canyon.

Chicago State’s Trayvon Palmer tied the game with 1:53 left in the first overtime and neither team scored again in the extra period. Anthony Eaves tied it in regulation for Chicago State (6-18, 1-6) on a 3-pointer with 13 seconds left.

The Cougars led by 13 at halftime but Grand Canyon outscored them 28-8 over the first 10 minutes of the second half, including 11 points from Russell. The game was tied with 5 1/2 minutes in regulation.

Sims scored 21 points and Eaves 19 for Chicago State.