Grand Canyon beats Bethesda 95-66 behind Frayer, Braun (Jan 31, 2017)

PHOENIX (AP) Oscar Frayer scored 19 points, Joshua Braun added 17 and grabbed eight rebounds, and Grand Canyon ran away from Bethesda University 95-66 on Tuesday night to win its 10th straight at home.

Fiifi Aidoo scored a career-high 16 points with three 3-pointers for the Antelopes (15-8, 10-2 Western Athletic), who outrebounded the Flames 50-35 and made 15 of 21 free throws to Bethesda’s 4 of 6. Keonta Vernon added 12 points.

Vernon capped Grand Canyon’s 16-0 opening run with a pair of free throws and the Flames didn’t score until the 13:36 mark. The Antelopes led 51-23 at halftime and cruised.

Buddha Boyd scored 16 points for Bethesda, who played it as an exhibition game.

Bethesda became the first National Christian Colleges Athletic Association team to beat a Division I team when it defeated Cal State Northridge 100-95 on Dec. 20, 2016.