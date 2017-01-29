Grambling State beats Arkansas-Pine Bluff 61-53 (Jan 28, 2017)

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) Remond Brown had 17 points and seven rebounds, Ervin Mitchell scored 15 and Grambling pulled away to beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 61-53 on Saturday night.

The Tigers (9-12, 4-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference) had an 11-0 run to lead 60-48 on Chase Cormier’s 3-pointer with 2:04 left. The Golden Lions (5-17, 4-4) led for a 4 1/2-minute stretch in the middle of the second half.

Nigel Ribeiro added 10 points and Avery Ugba had seven points and 11 rebounds for Grambling, which won its second straight.

Trent Steen had 13 points to lead Pine Bluff, which outrebounded the Tigers 38-32 but had 25 turnovers compared to Grambling’s 15.

The Lions started the game with a 6-2 run before Grambling took control five minutes in and led the rest of the half. In the second half, Pine Bluff had a 9-0 run to take a 31-28 lead with 12:16 left.