Graf scores 25, NC Central beats Md-Eastern Shore 69-52 (Jan 11, 2017)

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) Dajuan Graf scored 25 points on 9-of-18 shooting, Patrick Cole added 14 points and made all eight of his free throws, and North Carolina Central ran away in the second half to beat Maryland-Eastern Shore 69-52 on Wednesday night to win their third straight.

Del’Vin Dickerson scored 11 points, Rashaun Madison had a career-high five assists, and the Eagles (10-6, 1-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) made 20 of 24 free throws while holding the Hawks to 19 of 53 field goals (35.8 percent).

Up 34-25 at halftime, the Eagles pulled away on an 10-0 run in which Graf scored six points for a 49-29 lead, then led 67-50 with 1:34 left after a 9-0 run capped by Graf’s two free throws.

Bakari Copeland scored 13 points and Isaac Taylor added 12 for the Hawks (4-13, 1-1) who turned the ball over 18 times in losing their second straight.