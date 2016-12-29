Graf’s 26 point effort leads NC Central to easy win (Dec 28, 2016)
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) Dajuan Graf scored 26 points and dished out seven assists as North Carolina Central remained perfect at home with an 88-54 win over Truett McConnell on Wednesday night.
Graf finished 11 of 18 from the field and hit three of his four 3-pointers. Rashaun Madison made five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points while Ron Trapps added 16 points and seven boards for the Eagles (8-5).
NC Central shot 48.5 percent from the field, but did much of its damage on the defensive end, holding the Bears to 27.4 percent from the field and 27.6 percent from 3-point range.
David Campbell Jr. scored 16 points and was the only Bear to score in double figures.
NC Central opened on a 16-3 stretch and led 42-20 at halftime. A Madison 3 made it 56-24 with 16:55 left, and Truett McConnell only managed to get within 25 once the rest of the night.