Goodwin, FGCU beat North Florida to sit alone atop A-Sun (Jan 25, 2017)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) Christian Terrell had 17 points, Brandon Goodwin scored five of his 16 in the final 34 seconds and Florida Gulf Coast used a late run to beat North Florida 86-82 on Wednesday night for sole possession of first place in the Atlantic Sun Conference.

Demetris Morant and Marc-Eddy Norelia scored 12 points apiece for FGCU (16-6, 5-1).

The final six minutes featured six ties and three lead changes. Dallas Moore scored the last four points in a 7-0 run that gave North Florida a 74-71 lead with 4:45 to go. FGCU made five free throws and the Ospreys hit four over the next 1 1/2 minutes before Norelia found Morant for an alley-oop dunk to make it 78-all with three minutes left.

Moore hit a jumper and then, after two offensive rebounds by Norelia, Morant made a layup to tie it again with 1:55 remaining and spark an 8-0 run. Goodwin hit a 3-pointer from the corner and then converted his steal near midcourt into layup to make it 85-80 with 9.4 seconds to go.

Moore scored 32 for North Florida (9-14, 4-2).