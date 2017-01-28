Gibbs, Aldridge spur Davidson to 84-66 win over Fordham (Jan 28, 2017)

NEW YORK (AP) Jack Gibbs and Peyton Aldridge scored 28 points apiece and combined to make 11 of 15 3-pointers, leading Davidson to an 84-66 win over Fordham on Saturday.

Davidson led 40-23 at the break, but the Rams closed to 58-47 midway through the second half. The Wildcats answered with back-to-back 3s from Aldridge and KiShawn Pritchett, pushing the lead back to 17 and quashing the threat.

Gibbs was perfect on five attempts beyond the arc for the Wildcats (11-8, 4-4 Atlantic 10), and Aldridge tied a career high in 3s made, finishing 6 of 10. Both players average more than 20 points per game and constitute the second-highest scoring duo in the country.

Gibbs finished 9 of 9 from the free-throw line and tied a career high with seven assists.

Fordham (9-12, 3-5) went scoreless for 5 1/2 minutes early in the game, with Davidson scoring 14 straight points to take a 12-point lead with 12:43 left in the first half. Joseph Chartouny led the Rams with 21 points and Antwoine Anderson scored 16.