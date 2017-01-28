Watch: Georgia Tech stuns No. 14 Notre Dame on last-second layup

Georgia Tech’s surprising success kept on moving on Saturday, as the Yellow Jackets topped No. 14 Notre Dame on a last-second layup as time expired.

Tadric Jackson found Josh Okogie for a finish on the break after Matt Farrell missed a shot to win it for the Irish, leaving time on the clock for the Yellow Jackets to claim another impressive victory.

#NCAA Awesome Georgia Tech, awesome Josh Pastner!! 62-60 against ND with this buzzer beater pic.twitter.com/JtXUNVlcoH — Gonzalo Bedia Diaz. (@gonzalobedia) January 28, 2017

Georgia Tech is now 5–4 in the ACC under Josh Pastner, with wins over ranked Florida State and North Carolina teams in addition to the Irish.

Their next two conference games are Clemson and Wake Forest, both on the road.

