Georgia Tech Basketball: Yellow Jackets Upset #6 Florida State

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets used a strong defensive first half to help lead them to a 78- 56 victory over the sixth ranked Florida State Seminoles.

In a game that nobody expected the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets lead by Josh Okogie’s 35-points defeated the sixth ranked Florida State Seminoles 78-56 on Wednesday night. The 22-point upset is the Yellow Jackets second upset of a top ten team this season.

Despite being outscored 41-35 in the second half, Josh Pastner’s squad used a strong defensive first half to pull off the upset. During a near eight minute stretch of the first half, the Seminoles went 0-for-14 from the floor allowing the Yellow Jackets to stretch an eight point lead to a 27-point lead.

A team that averaged 85.7 points per game coming into Wednesday, the Seminoles 56 points is their lowest total of the season. The win on Wednesday, furthers the claims that the Yellow Jackets are one of the stronger defensive teams in the ACC. Outside Duke’s 110-point win over Georgia Tech earlier this the month, the Yellow Jackets have allowed just 65-points per game to ACC opponents.

Georgia Tech’s Josh Okogie lead all scorers on Wednesday night, scoring 35-points on 10-of-17 shots from the field and 14-of-17 from the line. Over the course of his last five games, Okogie has averaged 20-points a game.

Ben Lammers also contributed heavily to the Yellow Jackets 22-point victory, dropping 18-points along with 11 rebounds. He also added three more blocks to his season total, bringing it to 67.

Quinton Stephens who has been on fire of late continued his hot streak, scoring 13 points over 37 minutes. Stephens continued his impressive shooting from beyond the arch of late as well on Wednesday night. Against the Seminoles, Stephens shot three-for-seven, for 12 of his 13 total points. Over his last five games Stephens has shot 44.4% from distance making 16 of 38 shots.

With the loss, the Seminoles drop to 18-3 overall with a 6-2 ACC record. The loss comes on the heels of a six game stretch of facing ranked teams. During that stretch the Seminoles went 5-1 with a loss to then #11 ranked UNC.

The win Wednesday night improves Georgia Tech’s overall record on the season to 12-8 with an in-conference record of 4-4.

