Georgia Tech Basketball: Yellow Jackets Look to Try to Stall Skid

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will look to stop their two game skid on Thursday night when they take on rival Clemson at McCamish Pavillion.

How to Watch/Listen:

TV/Online: Fox Sports South/ACC Network/Watch ESPN

Radio: 680/93.7 The Fan, Sirius ch.145, Xm ch.193

Last Time Out:

The last time the Yellow Jackets took the court was last Saturday against the then ninth ranked Louisville Cardinals. The Yellow Jackets who were coming off a pummeling by the hands of Duke, looked to rebound and steal a win.

Unfortunately for the Yellow Jackets, it was not meant to be as they fell 65-50. Louisville used a superb day from behind the arch just as Duke did a few days earlier. The Yellow Jackets shot just 1-for-8 from three, compared to the Cardinals 9-for-16.

Junior center Ben Lammers lead all scorers with his best game on the season, dropping 24 points while bringing down nine rebounds. The last time out also saw Josh Okogie become the highest scoring freshman in Georgia Tech through the first 15 games since Thaddeus Young.

The Opponent:

The Clemson Tigers are on a two game skid of their own entering Thursday night with losses to UNC and Notre Dame in their last two games.

The Tigers enter Thursday night’s affair with an 11-4 record and could very well be 13-2 or better with just the dropping of a few shots. In their four losses, the Tigers have lost by just six, six, three, and five points. Though that being said, any of the higher tier teams that they have faced this season, the Tigers have struggled against.

So far this season, Clemson has averaged about 77.1 points per game while holding their opponents around 66 point mark. A middle of the pack shooting team, the Tigers shoot around the 45% mark giving them a considerable edge over the Yellow Jackets who average about 42% from the field.

Leaders:

Points: #5 F Jaron Bloosongame – 18.1

#5 F Jaron Bloosongame – 18.1 Rebounds: #50 C Sidy Djitte – 8.5

#50 C Sidy Djitte – 8.5 Assists: #4 G Shelton Mitchell – 3.4

Players to Watch:

Clemson: #5 F Jaron Bloosongam

Bloosongame has been on fire over his last five games this season averaging 19 points including three games where had 20 or more points. In the Tigers recent 75-70 loss to Notre Dame, Bloosongame dropped 22 points and brought down eight rebounds.

If the Yellow Jackets want to have a decent shot of winning on Thursday night, they’ll have to do their best to limit the production out of the senior forward.

Georgia Tech: #44 C Ben Lammers

Outside his nine point performance against Duke, Lammers has been the definition of consistent his season. So far this season Lammers has nearly averaged a double-double this season with 14.9 points and 9.9 rebounds a game. He has also scored double digit points in 14 of 15 games and has seven double-doubles on the season.

Final Prediction:

Clemson Tigers 68 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 62

Expect the Yellow Jackets to come and play this game tight all night. In the end, Clemson is the better team at this point and is more consistent. While the Yellow Jackets will give a valient effort it will just end up not being enough.

