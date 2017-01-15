Georgia Tech Basketball: Trio of Yellow Jackets Lead Georgia Tech to Victory Over NC State

A trio of Yellow Jackets lead by Josh Okogie helped lead the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets to an 86-76 victory on Sunday over the NC State Wolfpack for their ACC conference victory.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 86 NC State Wolfpack 76

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets used superb games from Josh Okogie and Quinton Stephens to earn themselves an 86-76 victory on Sunday evening.

Okogie, who has been one of the top performers for the Yellow Jackets all season dropped 27-points on Sunday. He shot 10-for-18 from the field including 3-for-3 from beyond the arch. He also contributed four points from the charity strike.

Stephens contributed 22 points on Sunday, including draining four three pointers.

As good as Okogie and Stephens played on Sunday, the player of the game on Sunday, there may be another Yellow Jacket who could claim player of the game. That player would be none other than Josh Heath.

Heath, had a quite but outstanding game on Sunday and was just three rebounds away from a tripe-double. Heath put up 10 points in the Yellow Jackets win while contributing with 10 assists and 7 rebounds.

For North Carolina State, there was struggles at times on Sunday. Luckily for the Wolfpack, they have top NBA prospect Dennis Smith Jr. who dominated for most of Sunday’s game. Smith dropped 31 points on Sunday, to go along with eight rebounds, six assists, as well two steals and blocks. Smith could very well be talent wise the best player the Yellow Jackets face in the 2016-17 season.

As a whole, the Yellow Jackets saw a nice change of pace on Saturday that helped lead them to victory. The Yellow Jackets who struggle at times shooting, were able to shoot 49% from the field as well as 62% (10-for-18) from three point range on Saturday. Combine that with their 82% free throw percentage and the Yellow Jackets arguably had their best game of the season shooting wise.

The win on Sunday improves the Yellow Jackets record to 11-6 overall and an in-conference record of 3-2. The Yellow Jackets are off until Wednesday night when they travel to Blacksburg to take on the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Hokies will provide a good measuring tape game for the Yellow Jackets on Wednesday. A team that has smelled plenty of success this season has also had their share of struggles at times. With all that being said, the Yellow Jackets have already exceeded expectations this season with their three in conference victories.

