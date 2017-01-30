Georgia Tech Basketball: Okogie Collects Fourth Freshman of the Week Honors

To no one’s surprise, Georgia Tech basketball’s freshman guard Josh Okogie earned his ACC-leading fourth freshman of the week honor.

Despite having a very quiet day, to his standards at least this past Saturday against Notre Dame, Josh Okogie has earned his fourth ACC Freshman of the Week honors. While he did have a quiet day on Saturday, his heroic 35-point performance against Florida State was enough to earn him his fourth honor.

It’s doesn’t help mentioning that the Snellville, Georgia native also made the buzzer beating layup to knock off then #14 Notre Dame on Saturday. Though it is worth noting that his performance against Notre Dame was the first ACC game this season he failed to score double-digit points. i

That being said, his two-of-five shooting and eight points against the Irish did not win Okogie this weekly honor. His signature game against Florida State did however. Last Wednesday, Okogie was without a doubt the best player on the court.

In the Yellow Jacket’s 78-56 victory over Florida State last Wednesday, Okogie set three career highs. While his 35-points was not a career high as he scored 38 back in November against Tulane, the freshman recorded career highs in free throws made, rebounds, and assists. The performance also marked his first career double-double.

From the charity strike, Okogie made 14-of-17 attempts, the 14 free throws made setting a new career high. His previous career high in free throws was 13 against Tulane, when he scored a career high 38 points. The most surprising of the career high’s may very well be his 14 rebounds. With averaging 4.5 rebounds per game, Okogie brought down a game leading 14 rebounds against Florida State. His former career high in rebounds was 11 in a 67-61 loss to Ohio. The final career high set during Okogie’s signature performance was his five assists, breaking his previous record of four.

In ACC play this year, Okogie has been nothing short of fantastic. Over the course of Tech’s first five games, the freshman has averaged 17.8 points per game.

