Georgia Southern rolls to 106-58 victory over NAIA Fisk (Dec 22, 2016)

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) Tookie Brown scored 20 points and Georgia Southern completed its nonconference schedule with a 106-58 victory over Fisk on Thursday.

Brown was 8-of-14 shooting with three 3-pointers while Montae Glenn added 14 points, Ike Smith 13 and Mike Hughes 11 for the Eagles (7-6), who have won three of their last four. Shawn O’Connell grabbed 11 of Georgia Southern’s 55 rebounds.

The Eagles made 14 3-pointers on 40 attempts and scored 34 points off 21 Fisk turnovers, 12 coming on steals. The 106 points are a season high.

The NAIA Bulldogs were led by 17 points from David Patton. RJ Scott added 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Glenn had 14 points and Smith and Brown 13 each in the first half when the Eagles shot 50 percent and took a 50-24 lead. The Eagles led by 28 when they went on a 13-0 run to lead 82-41 with 9:36 remaining.