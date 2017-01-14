Georgetown rallies past former Big East rival UConn 72-69 (Jan 14, 2017)

WASHINGTON (AP) L.J. Peak scored 16 of his 21 points in the second half and Georgetown overcame a 14-point deficit for a 72-69 win over former Big East rival Connecticut on Saturday.

Jesse Govan had 15 points and Rodney Pryor 14 for the Hoyas (10-8). Trailing 59-58, Georgetown scored the next seven points with Pryor’s layup putting the Hoyas up 65-59 with 3:29 remaining. The Huskies missed two potential game-tying 3-pointers over the final 14 seconds.

Jalen Adams scored 22 points for the Huskies (7-10), who led 43-29 early in the second half. Adams scored 17 in the second half, but missed a 3-pointer with four seconds remaining. Connecticut had won two straight.

Both teams had recent four-game losing streaks, but entered the 66th all-time meeting – and second since Connecticut left the Big East in 2013 – coming off wins. Georgetown has won two in a row.

Pryor’s ferocious one-handed lob dunk and a collective 3-point shooting barrage fueled a 19-3 run midway through the second half. Georgetown made 6 of 12 from beyond the arc in the second half after shooting 2 of 11 before halftime.

Connecticut’s flow was in the opposite direction as it finished 8 of 18.

The Hoyas made 5 of 6 free throws over the final 1:42.

Georgetown leads the series 36-30.

BIG PICTURE

UConn: The Huskies have yet to win three in a row this season, but they did get Adams’ high scoring back. The sophomore scored his most points since tallying 27 against Oregon on Nov. 23. He had 11 or fewer points in four of previous five games.

Georgetown: Beating the Huskies likely won’t move the RPI needle come Selection Sunday, but the Hoyas have enough high impact matchups remaining on their schedule to move onto the NCAA Tournament bubble. Six games against currently ranked opponents remain.

UP NEXT

UConn: Back to conference play as the Huskies visit SMU on Thursday.

Georgetown: The Hoyas wrap up their four-game homestand and head-to-head regular-season series with Providence Monday.