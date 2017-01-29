Georgetown pulls away late to upset No. 11 Butler 85-81 (Jan 28, 2017)

Butler guard Kethan Savage, left, gets tangled up with Georgetown forward Akoy Agau during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Indianapolis, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) L.J. Peak scored 22 points and Jessie Govan beat the shot clock with a key 3-pointer with 1:03 left, helping Georgetown top No. 11 Butler 85-81 on Saturday night.

Govan and Rodney Pryor each finished with 20 points as the Hoyas (12-10, 3-6 Big East) stopped the Bulldogs’ 14-game home winning streak with their second straight victory against a ranked opponent. They were coming off a 71-51 win against No. 16 Creighton on Wednesday.

Kelan Martin scored 22 points for Butler (18-4, 7-3), which lost for the first time in five games.

After the Bulldogs tied it at 74, Govan broke free for a layup and Peak knocked down a 3 to make it 79-74 with 3:31 left.

Avery Woodson’s 3 cut the deficit to 79-77. Following five straight empty possessions, Govan beat the shot clock to make it 82-77.

Butler never got another chance to tie the score or take the lead.

It was a back-and-forth game all night.

Pryor scored 11 straight points for Georgetown, including three straight 3-pointers on contested shots, to help the Hoyas open a 72-65 lead with 7:07 to go. But Butler fought back, tying it at 74 when Kethan Savage made back-to-back baskets.

Andrew Chrabascz had 16 points for the Bulldogs.

BIG PICTURE

Georgetown: Perhaps the Hoyas are on the mend after a rugged first three months of the season. The Hoyas are now 3-3 against Top 25 foes this season and avoided falling into a share of last place in the conference standings.

Butler: It looked as if the Bulldogs were poised to make a big jump in the AP poll after six of the top-10 teams lost this week. But instead of continuing its roll, Butler was finally tripped up by a defense that couldn’t get stops. Now it will wait to see how far it falls.

UP NEXT

Georgetown: Plays its second straight road game Tuesday at DePaul.

Butler: Will try to even the season series Tuesday when Creighton visits Hinkle Fieldhouse.

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25