Georgetown pulls away late to upset No. 11 Butler 85-81 (Jan 28, 2017)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) L.J. Peak scored 22 points and Jessie Govan beat the shot clock with a key 3-pointer with 1:03 left, helping Georgetown top No. 11 Butler 85-81 on Saturday night.

Govan and Rodney Pryor each finished with 20 points as the Hoyas (12-10, 3-6 Big East) stopped the Bulldogs’ 14-game home winning streak with their second straight victory against a ranked opponent. They were coming off a 71-51 win against No. 16 Creighton on Wednesday.

Kelan Martin scored 22 points for Butler (18-4, 7-3), which lost for the first time in five games.

After the Bulldogs tied it at 74, Govan broke free for a layup and Peak knocked down a 3 to make it 79-74 with 3:31 left.

Avery Woodson’s 3 cut the deficit to 79-77. Following five straight empty possessions, Govan beat the shot clock to make it 82-77.

Butler never got another chance to tie the score or take the lead.

It was a back-and-forth game all night.

Pryor scored 11 straight points for Georgetown, including three straight 3-pointers on contested shots, to help the Hoyas open a 72-65 lead with 7:07 to go. But Butler fought back, tying it at 74 when Kethan Savage made back-to-back baskets.

Andrew Chrabascz had 16 points for the Bulldogs.

BIG PICTURE

Georgetown: Perhaps the Hoyas are on the mend after a rugged first three months of the season. The Hoyas are now 3-3 against Top 25 foes this season and avoided falling into a share of last place in the conference standings.

Butler: It looked as if the Bulldogs were poised to make a big jump in the AP poll after six of the top-10 teams lost this week. But instead of continuing its roll, Butler was finally tripped up by a defense that couldn’t get stops. Now it will wait to see how far it falls.

UP NEXT

Georgetown: Plays its second straight road game Tuesday at DePaul.

Butler: Will try to even the season series Tuesday when Creighton visits Hinkle Fieldhouse.

—

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25