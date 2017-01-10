Georgetown holds St. John’s to 5 FGs in 2nd half, wins 83-55 (Jan 09, 2017)

WASHINGTON (AP) L.J. Peak made 10 straight free throws and scored 16 points, and Georgetown beat St. John’s 83-55 on Monday night for the Hoyas’ first Big East victory this season.

Georgetown went on a 22-2 run, spanning halftime, to take control. St. John’s didn’t make its second field goal of the second half until Marcus LoVett’s 3-pointer at the 9:17 mark and the Red Storm’s fifth make after halftime came with 22.2 seconds left on Malik Ellison’s dunk.

St. John’s scored 18 points in the final 20 minutes on 5-of-25 shooting and turned it over 11 times.

Rodney Pryor and Jagan Mosely each scored 13 points for Georgetown (9-8, 1-4). Mosely made 7 of 8 free-throw attempts as the Hoyas were 27 of 33 (81.8 percent). Marcus Derrickson added 11 points.

Shamorie Ponds scored 12 points on 3-of-11 shooting for St. John’s (8-10, 2-3), which finished at 27.6 percent from the floor.

St. John’s has lost 12 straight games at Georgetown.