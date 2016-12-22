George Washington at Miami Hurricanes: Game Info

The Miami Hurricanes will host the George Washington Colonials in their second to last tuneup before ACC play begins on New Year’s Eve against North Carolina State.

Miami is coming off of a 76-56 victory over Florida Atlantic last week. That is the only game the Hurricanes have played in the last two weeks. Davon Reed made five of his nine three point attempts and scored 21 points to lead the Hurricanes.

George Washington defeated Central Florida 74-59 their last time out. The Colonials were led by Jordan Roland’s career high 27 points in the victory. Like Reed, Roland also connected on five of his nine three point attempts against the Knights. GW won its third in a row.

Roland’s offensive explosion was surprising. The Sophomore Guard from Syracuse, NY is averaging 7.6 points per game, after averaging 1.2 PPG as a freshman. Roland scored 39 points in the season’s first nine games, but has scored 42 in his last three.

The Colonials are led by Senior Forward Tyler Cavanaugh. Cavanaugh has been George Washington’s leading scorer the last two seasons. He is averaging 17.1 PPG, 7.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He shoots just 39.4 percent from the floor and 33.9 percent from three, but is an 84 percent free throw shooter.

GW Forward Yuta Watanbe, the first Division One Scholarship player from Japan is expected to be out with a calf injury. He was originally expected to be out for three weeks. Its been nearly a month and there is no indication if he will play against the Hurricanes.

The Senior has improved each season in D.C. and is the team’s second leading scorer this year. He is slight at 6’9 196 pounds. Watanabe is averaging 13.4 PPG, 5.2 RPG and 1.2 Blocks Per Game. His absence has given Roland more playing time.

The Colonials are 5-0 with their current starting lineup of Jaren Sina, Roland, Cavanaugh, Arnaldo Toro and Collin Smith. Miami is going to have to continue to play exceptional defense against a hot shooting GW team.

GW is shooting 46% from long range in its 3-game winning streak. Cavanaugh (58%), Roland (56%) and Sina (45%) have played a big role. pic.twitter.com/1u9Xgwgnuk — GW Men’s Basketball (@GW_MBB) December 20, 2016

Sina who runs the point is in his first season in the nation’s capital.He sat out last season transferring from Seton Hall. Sina averages 10.3 PPG and has 11 steals in 12 games.

Toro and Smith don’t provide much scoring up front, but they give Coach Maurice Joseph size and rebounding on the front line. Toro is averaging 6.3 RPG and Smith 6.2. The Colonials have outrebounded nine of its 12 opponents this season.

The Colonials had not shot the ball well up until its three game winning streak. They have a 40.5 field goal percentage and shoot 34.2 percent on three-point attempts. Miami’s stout defense should be able to bring GW back to reality.

The Hurricanes have lost all three meetings with GW. This will be their first meeting in Miami. Two of the previous three match-ups were at neutral sites. George Washington won the last matchup 71-63 in overtime in 2013.

SETTING THE SCENE DATE Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 TIME 7 p.m.

LOCATION Watsco Center | Coral Gables, Fla.

BROADCASTS

Television: ACC Network Extra and Watch ESPN – Ted Sarandis, Mike Jarvis II

Radio: WZAB 880 AM – Joe Zagacki Online:

Series

All-time: Miami trails 0-3

Last matchup: Nov. 28, 2013 – Miami lost, 71-63 OT, in the Wooden Legacy.

Under Coach Larrañaga: 0-1

Coach L all-time vs. GWU: 1-4

Polls

Miami – AP: RV / USA Today: RV / KenPom: 24

GWU – AP: NR / USA Today: NR / KenPom: 124

MIAMI HURRICANES (8-2)

Head Coach: Jim Larrañaga Record at Miami: 126-59, sixth season ACC Record at Miami: 54-34 Career Record: 596-393, 33rd season

GEORGE WASHINGTON COLONIALS (8-4)

Interim Head Coach: Maurice Joseph Record at GWU: 8-4, first season Career Record: 8-4, first season

Larranga also went up against GW five times while he was the coach at George Mason. His Patriots lost the first four meetings before ending the losing streak in his last season in Fairfax. The Hurricanes are a 15 point favorite.

Anthony Lawrence had his best game in three weeks in the win over FAU. He finished with 13 points and six rebounds and shot three of three from three point range. Bruce Brown was the only other Hurricane in double figures with 14.

This article originally appeared on