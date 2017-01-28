George Mason downs UMass 76-74 behind Livingston’s 22 (Jan 28, 2017)
AMHERST, Mass. (AP) Otis Livingston II scored 22 points, Jalen Jenkins added 15 and tied his career best with 12 rebounds, and George Mason held off UMass 76-74 on Saturday for its sixth victory on the road.
UMass closed to 66-65 on Donte Clark’s layup with 4:47 to go, but the Patriots pulled ahead 74-69 on Marquise Moore’s layup in traffic with 24 seconds left. Dejon Jarreau’s tip-in and 3-pointer got the Minutemen within 76-74 with seven seconds to go before Livingston missed a free throw and C.J. Anderson was off on a 3 at the buzzer.
Jaire Grayer scored 12 for the Patriots (14-7, 4-4 America East), who made 14 of 22 free throws to the Minutemen’s 8 for 17.
Clark scored 13, Anderson and Tyrn Flowers added 11 apiece and Jarreau had 10 for UMass (12-10, 2-7), which has lost three straight.
Karmari Newman’s 3-pointer put the Patriots up for good 16-14 and George Mason led 43-34 at halftime.