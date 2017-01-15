Game Recap: UW-WBB Huskies Defeat Nemesis Sun Devils 65-54

UW-WBB Washington Huskies Defeat Nemesis Arizona State University Sun Devils In Crucial Road Contest

Washinton Huskies 65 Arizona State Sun Devils 54

This was the game circled on the calendar by the University of Washington‘s Womens Basketball team for some time. This was the game that eluded the Huskies for years. In fact, the last victory over the Sun Devils came on January 4, 2013 victory by UW in Seattle, 77-74. To find the road victory, you need to peek back even further.

The contest was a virtual heat throughout the first three quarters, where the fourth quarter opened with the Huskies enjoying a small lead at 46-44. The scored notched even again at 48-48 untile Chantel Osahor passed off to a driving Kelsey Plum for a layup and the lead, 50-48. From that point on, the Huskies never looked back.

Plum Was Fun, But Chantel Played So Well

There is no surprise to find the leading scorer for the Huskies, and the game, was Kelsey Plum who notched 34 points for the winners. But Chantel Osahor played some of the best basketball of the season – scoring 10 points, pulling in 20 rebounds, plus adding two steals and a block.

Things that went well

This was a road victory of the toughest and most important variety for this team. UW scored 65 points on the road to a Sun Devils team that only surrendered an average of 53.8 points. Meanwhile, the Huskies held their opponent to just 54 points, better than their season average of 61.8 points.

It was nice to seem senior Katie Colier put in some quality minutes in her last season with the Huskies. She was quite efficient with seven points, a rebound and an assist in just 16 minutes. But the scoring was virtually all Kelsey Plum, who scored 34 of the team’s 65 points.

But the true effort of this game seemed to come from Chantel Osahor, who scored when she needed to (10 points), rebounded at will (20 rebounds) and contributed enough to keep her team in positive momentum.

Thing to work on

Perimeter shooting came in at 4-19 for a paltry 19 percent accuracy. Both Kelsey Plum and junior Natalie Romeo shot for just 2-8 from the three-point distance respectively. Freshman Aarion McDonald was 0-5 from the floor, scoring two points on two successful free throws.

The Huskies had a great victory against a nationally ranked challenging opponent on the road. But the team made enough mistakes to raise a sense of urgency in upcoming practices, particularly from long range.

Player of the Game

Forward Chantel Osahor gets the Husky Haul Game Ball. Gutsy performance in tough circumstances. She was phenomenal. She delivered 10 points and 20 rebounds, and the Huskies needed all of it to overcome a stubborn opponent.

Chantel Osafor Forward, University of Washington Huskies WBB A

Congratulations Chantel!

