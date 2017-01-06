Furman pulls away midway through second half, beats Samford (Jan 05, 2017)
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) Kris Acox had 19 points and 12 rebounds and Furman pulled away in the final seven minutes to beat Samford 83-73 on Thursday night.
Acox was 9 of 15 from the floor. Devin Sibley added 17 points, and John Davis III and Daniel Fowler chipped in 14 points apiece for Furman (10-6, 3-0 Southern Conference), which is off to its best conference start since opening 4-0 during the 1986-87 season.
Wyatt Walker scored 18 points to lead Samford (11-5, 2-1). Christen Cunningham had 15 points and eight assists. Demetrius Denzel-Dyson and Josh Sharkey each added 12 points.
The Bulldogs had their last lead, 62-59 with 7:02 left before Acox blocked a shot and Davis made a 3-pointer, sparking a 24-11 run to end it. Davis scored eight points and the Paladins were 11 of 11 from the free-throw line during the stretch.