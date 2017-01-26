Furman lead 40-14 at half, cruise by Western Carolina 85-37 (Jan 25, 2017)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) Devin Sibley scored 25 points and Furman won its 14th straight Southern Conference home game, rolling over Western Carolina 85-37 on Wednesday night.

Sibley made all three of 3-pointers and Daniel Fowler was 3 of 5 from the arc in scoring 11 points with Furman making 11 of 24 treys. Kris Acox added 12 points and 11 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the year.

Sibley had 15 points in the first half when the Palladins (13-8, 6-3) ran away early to a 40-14 lead.

Furman shot 54.5 percent and scored 22 points off 14 turnovers in winning its third in a row.

The Catamounts (6-15, 1-7), losing for the seventh time in eight games, shot just 27 percent, made 1 of 12 3-pointers and didn’t have a player score in double figures.