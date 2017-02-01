FSU Women’s Basketball Week In Review: January 26th-February 1st

Here’s a recap of the last week for FSU women’s basketball and a look ahead to what the next week has in store for the Lady ‘Noles.

After a season so far that has been full of tough games and opponents, the Lady ‘Noles of FSU women’s basketball thought they were going to have an easy go of things last week with just one game against one ACC team no where near the top of the standings.

Instead, head coach Sue Semrau’s team found themselves in a dog fight with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and had to fight until the end to get their 20th win of the season. Lets take a look at what the last week were like for FSU women’s basketball and what the upcoming week will be like.

Week in Review

The Lady ‘Noles traveled up to the Peach State looking to extend their win streak over the Yellow Jackets. Early on, FSU took a even point lead into the locker room despite shooting just over 40 percent from the field during the first two quarters. Led by 17 points from Shakayla Thomas and 14 from Imani Wright, the ‘Noles held on for the 69-63 victory for win No. 20 on the season.

A Look Ahead

After a light week, FSU will get back to a two game slate this coming week starting off with a road trip to take on Boston College. Last season, the Lady ‘Noles destroyed the Eagles by 33 points at home and have won 13 of the 14 all time meetings between the schools.

On Monday, it’s back home for Florida State as they welcome the rival Miami Hurricanes to town for the second meeting between the schools this season. On December 29th of last year, FSU went down to Coral Gables and left with a 15 point win. The Seminoles have won 10 of the last 12 meetings between the rivals.

