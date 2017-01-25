FSU Women’s Basketball Week In Review: January 19th-25th

Here’s a recap of the last week for FSU women’s basketball and a look ahead to what the next week has in store for the Lady ‘Noles.

It was another week, another convincing two wins for the Lady ‘Noles of FSU women’s basketball. After suffering their second defeat of the season several weeks ago, head coach Sue Semrau’s team has come back with a vengeance and taken it out on the rest of the ACC.

This week, it was not just two more conference wins for the Seminoles, but two more wins against teams that will likely be making an appearance in the NCAA Tournament – including one team who played for the whole thing last season.

Lets take a look at what the last week were like for FSU women’s basketball and what the upcoming week will be like.

Week in Review

The action started on Thursday when the Lady ‘Noles welcomed the No. 24 ranked Syracuse Orange to two – the team who lost to UConn last season in the national title game. Florida State used a 25 point halftime lead to coast to a 77-58 victory. Shakayla Thomas led all FSU players with 17 points while Leticia Romero added 12.

On Sunday, Florida State hit the road as the seventh ranked Lady ‘Noles took on No. 17 Virginia Tech. An 11 point lead at the half quickly got extended in the final two quarters, as FSU went on to the 82-54 victory – their seventh over a ranked opponent this season. This time, it was Romero leading all scores with 18 points while Thomas added 17.

A Look Ahead

It’s a one and done week for the Lady ‘Noles as they will be in action just once, traveling to Atlanta for a meeting with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Last season, Florida State held on for a six point win at home against the ladies from one state north, their fourth win in the last five meetings.

