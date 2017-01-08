FSU Basketball Wins 11th Straight Game by Defeating Virginia Tech

FSU basketball remains perfect in conference play by defeating the Virginia Tech Hokies – a win that will likely get them into the top 10 next week.

The FSU basketball team faced an absolutely ridiculous stretch of games to open ACC play. As of this week’s ranking, the ‘Noles were set to play six straight teams ranked in the Top 25. Though it’s still early, the team hasn’t backed down from the challenge thus far.

After beating Virginia in Charlottesville, the Seminoles returned home to play their rival, the Virginia Tech Hokies. They were depleted, sure, but the beating FSU put on them was still impressive. Even national pundits are starting to take notice.

The buzz continues to build in Tallahassee & it doesn't involve spring football. FSU moves to 3-0 in the ACC with a win over Virginia Tech. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 7, 2017

Today’s game started off as a back-and-forth affair. The Seminoles seemed to want to ease into things, while the Hokies came out firing. But, as has become customary, FSU’s bench entirely changed the dynamic of the game upon entering. CJ Walker and Trent Forrest were everywhere, getting steals, and setting up transition buckets for their teammates.

That second unit helped the Seminoles score 48 first half points, and hold an 11-point advantage at the break. The second half was much of the same, too. Because of injuries to Seth Allen and Khadim Sy, the Hokies simply had no answer for FSU’s depth. They just seemed worn out the later the game got.

VA Tech posed no threat whatsoever to FSU basketball. The final score doesn’t indicate how one-sided this game was. Let’s break down specific player performances, and watch some highlights. Rejoice Seminole fans, you’re 3-0 in the ACC for the first time ever. What a time!

Player of the Game

Terrance Mann is just a really good basketball player. I originally thought he’d be destined to be the team’s role player specialist for the entirety of his career. But now, I see bigger things in his future. He’s so efficient (shooting 59 percent from the floor), and really understands his game. What I mean is that Mann knows his limitations, and doesn’t try to exceed them. He can sense when the team needs him to score, and when they need him to do the small things, like rebound, defend, and distribute.

Today, though, against the Hokies, the Seminoles needed him to score. And he delivered. Mann dropped a career-high 22 points, on 7-for-11 shooting, to go with nine rebounds and two three-pointers. A spectacular overall performance.

It’s great to see that the home crowd appreciates his play, too.

Terrance Mann gets a huge applause for hustling hard for a ball he could not chase down. Tucker Center crowd has showed up today. #Noles — Safid Deen (@Safid_Deen) January 7, 2017

If he develops a three-pointer, to go along with his intangibles, he’ll be an NBA guy one day. Definitely rooting for him, he’s a lot of fun to watch.

Ryan Reid Unsung Hero Award

With Mann occupying the Player of the Game section, that left his usual Unsung Hero Award up for the taking. There were various solid options. Point guard Xavier Rathan-Mayes only scored four points, but had eight assists to go with just one turnover (which is special). He has really bought into being a point guard first, and a scorer just when needed.

Dwayne Bacon also had a solid case, scoring 17 points and grabbing six rebounds. But calling a bonafide star like Bacon an unsung hero feels wrong. So I refuse to do it.

I’m gonna give this award to Jonathan Isaac. The freshman seemed to have a quiet game, so I was surprised when I saw his stat-line. He scored 13 points on just seven shot attempts. What really gave his showing the “unsung hero” status though, was his rebounding and rim protection. For someone so wiry, Isaac loves fighting for boards. He finished the game with eight. His toughness also extends to the defensive end.

He does a great job of impeding opposing players at the rim. When an opponent drives it against FSU basketball, just observe Isaac. He doesn’t necessarily try to block the shot every time, but rather make the shot more difficult. That really helps him stay out of foul trouble, while still protecting the paint, which is just so impressive to see from a freshman. And it explains why NBA scouts are so interested in him.

Finally, wanted to give a quick shoutout to Jarquez Smith. The senior center scored 12 points, hit a three (no, really), and blocked two shots. He seems to be turning a corner, and could be important if Christ Koumadje is forced to miss time after turning his ankle today.

Highlights

Here are the highlights from FSU basketball’s big win. But I started them off on my favorite play. With a minute left, VT head coach Buzz Williams was still trapping, calling timeouts, and fouling. All despite being down 11. So what did the Seminoles do? Break the press and throw down an alley-oop slam instead of running out the clock.

Hokies players were none too happy about it, but they should blame their coach for that one. And also get him a new shirt, he destroyed the one he was wearing with all that sweat.

Buzz Williams out here bleeding sweat. pic.twitter.com/jmtIxyrYFV — Ryan S. Clark (@ryan_s_clark) January 7, 2017

Gross.

Up Next

Well, the road does not get any easier for FSU basketball. Tuesday night’s game in Tallahassee against the Duke Blue Devils will have major implications. What’s comforting for the ‘Noles is that at least Duke will be without Grayson Allen, considering his indefinite suspension for repeated tripping violations. What’s that? He only sat one game, before returning a week later against Georgia Tech? Wow. Solid punishment.

Won’t be an easy one, but I expect the Donald L. Tucker Center to be absolutely electric. The Seminoles are good enough to win it, too. Game tips at 8 PM. Should be fun.

