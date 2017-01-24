FSU Basketball: Will Jonathan Isaac Break Dwayne Bacon’s Record?

FSU basketball freshman sensation Jonathan Isaac was named the ACC’s Rookie of the Week for the second time this season.

This is the second year in a row where FSU basketball is receiving significant contributions from a true freshman.

Last year it was Dwayne Bacon, and this year it;s former five-star recruit Jonathan Isaac. Isaac was named the ACC’s Rookie of the Week for the second time this season on Monday.

From the ACC.com website:

Isaac earned two double-doubles against nationally ranked teams, averaged 19.5 points and 10.0 rebounds, shot .688 from the field and was a perfect 1.000 from the free-throw line as he led Florida State to two wins against No. 15 Notre Dame (83-80 on Wednesday) and No. 11 Louisville (73-68 on Saturday). Isaac was Florida State’s leading scorer and rebounder, as well as its leading shooter from the field, the 3-point line (.750) and the free-throw line. He also led the Seminoles in blocked shots with nine as Florida State improved to 18-2 overall and 6-1 in the ACC for the first time in school history.

Isaac is the first FSU freshman to post double doubles in three consecutive games, and is averaging 13.3 points per game and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 54 percent from the field.

Freshman sensation Jonathan Isaac named ACC Rookie of the Week for a second time — https://t.co/F9FnwunTB5 pic.twitter.com/82raC5ibHx — FSU Basketball (@fsuhoops) January 23, 2017

He’s also shooting 82 percent from the free throw line and 38.5 percent from long-range.

Can He Set A New Freshman Record?

Now the question is can Isaac break Dwayne Bacon’s record of five Rookie of the Week Awards set last season?

FSU basketball has 11 ACC games left and Isaac needs four more Rookie of the Week awards to break Bacon’s record. They’ve played seven ACC games and he’s won the award twice already.

The ‘Noles have gone through the toughest part of its schedule, but will face Notre Dame and Duke again, both of who they have already beaten.

Congrats to Jonathan Isaac on a great freshman season thus far. The ‘Noles will be back in action Wednesday night when they travel to Atlanta to take on Georgia Tech.

This article originally appeared on