FSU Basketball Takes Tumble in Latest Rankings After Losses

After FSU basketball lost two games this week on the road against teams they should have beaten, the Seminoles dropped in this week’s rankings.

For much of the current season, the FSU basketball team has been living the good life as one of the top squads in the sport – something amplified with five wins over ranked teams in a six game span just over a week ago.

Now, the Seminoles are finding our how the other half lives after dropping two straight games – to teams from Georgia Tech and Syracuse that the ‘Noles should have beat – and now finding themselves plummeting in the latest polls.

The Associated Press dropped the Seminoles from No. 6 last week to No. 15 this week, the biggest drop for any team in this week’s rankings. USA Today wasn’t much better, dropping FSU basketball from No. 8 to No. 16 – again, the biggest drop for any team in this week’s rankings.

The ‘Noles find themselves still in a position to make some noise in the upcoming NCAA Tournament barring a massive let down – but as we wrote earlier, the recent woes make this week’s game at the Miami Hurricanes that much more important.

FSU basketball finds themselves as one of the six teams from the ACC who are ranked for this week:

The positive to come from the recent slump would be that the Seminoles still have one impressive resumes. FSU is 4-1 against the other ranked teams from the ACC this week (including a road win at Virginia) while also holding a ranked win over current No. 23 Florida. The ‘Noles would benefit from strong finishes from non-conference teams the beat (Minnesota, Illinois, George Washington) to pad that resume even more.

This article originally appeared on