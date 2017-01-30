FSU Basketball: Recent Woes Make Game vs. Miami a Must Win

FSU basketball has lost their last two games on the road against unranked teams – making their third such game this week a must win showdown.

It wasn’t all that long ago that many fans of FSU basketball – including this guy right here – were celebrating one of the great win streaks in program history as the Seminoles took five of six games over ranked opponents in a row.

Now, the ‘Noles are seeing how the other half lives after dropping their last two games – both road losses to unranked teams from Georgia Tech and Syracuse by a combined 32 points. While the Seminoles do have an impressive resume for the NCAA Tournament so far, there is just one spot that has work to be done.

That work starts this week when the Seminoles travel to South Florida for the finale of their recent road trip against the rival Miami Hurricanes – a game that has become as much of a must-win as you can get.

For FSU basketball, the streak of games against ranked teams that we all fell in love with featured an undefeated 4-0 record in home games and a 1-1 finish on the road. While getting that road win over Virginia was good, a bad loss to North Carolina was seen on national television and brought the Seminoles back to earth.

That is the same Tar Heels team who got smoked this past weekend by the ‘Canes in Coral Gables, so the Seminoles are going to be in for quite the challenge.

The truth is that Florida State has played just four true road games this season – and currently has a 1-3 record in those games. While the Seminoles currently have an 18-4 record and are – barring an absolute letdown – an almost certain lock to make the big dance for the first time since 2012, the road woes are not going to help when it comes to seeding and location.

While Miami is sitting at 14-6 this season, they are coming off a second Sweet 16 appearance in the last four tournaments and have credibility as a decent basketball team. It’s also one of the few chances for the Seminoles to get that quality road win – with just Notre Dame and Duke left on the schedule to pad that part of the resume.

While Miami has won four of the last five at home in this series – and six of the last eight overall – there is no doubt that FSU basketball is the better team heading into this one. Of course, they were the better team the last two games and we saw how that turned out…making Wednesday’s game a must win for the Seminoles.

