FSU Basketball: ‘Noles Move Up To No. 6 In Latest Rankings

FSU basketball wrapped up a tough stretch last week when they beat their fifth ranked team in six attempts. They’ve been rewarded with a No. 6 ranking.

FSU basketball moved up four spots with its wins over Notre Dame and Louisville last week, as both teams were ranked in the top 15.

FSU leapfrogged UNC to become the highest ranked ACC team in the poll, even though the ‘Noles lost to UNC just over a week ago on the road. UNC’s struggles with lowly Boston College Saturday likely contributed to the movement.

Overall, there are five ACC teams ranked in the top 25 and FSU basketball has beaten all of them except the UNC loss over the last six games.

An unprecedented run that has national media believing the ‘Noles can make a deep run in the tournament and possibly win it all.

However, the real test of this team will be the upcoming stretch of games. Will the ‘Noles suffer a letdown after so much success against high level competition?

They’ll travel to Georgia Tech Wednesday night and Syracuse Saturday afternoon. Both teams are near .500 overall and have (3-4) in ACC play.

We’ll let this speak for itself. 👇🏿 pic.twitter.com/3snR2h94yj — FSU Basketball (@fsuhoops) January 23, 2017

Elite teams avoid letdown games and this FSU basketball team is an elite team and the numbers prove it.

Now, it’s about proving it in these situations since they’ve already proven they can play with and defeat most of the best teams in the best conference in the nation.

Be sure to check our FSU basketball previews for Wednesday and Saturday.

