FSU Basketball: ‘Noles Move Up To No. 20 In Rankings

FSU basketball is off to its best start (12-1) in school history. The ‘Noles are ranked No. 20 as they prepare to enter ACC Conference play.

The AP polls were released Monday and FSU basketball checked in at No. 20, moving up one spot from the previous week.

The ‘Noles have only beaten one ranked team during this span, No. 21 Florida back in early December. However, they face one of the most brutal six game stretches in the nation beginning next week after hosting Wake Forest Wednesday night at the Tuck Center.

Here’s the schedule after the Wake Forest game:

@ No. 12 Virginia (12/31)

vs. Virginia Tech (1/7)

vs. No. 5 Duke (1/10)

@ No. 9 UNC (1/14)

vs. No. 24 Notre Dame (1/18)

vs. No. 6 Louisville (1/21)

FSU basketball is a talented team, but this stretch of upcoming games will tell us all we need to know about this team going forward.

The Virginia Tech team that’s not ranked is (10-1) on the season, so they can’t be taken lightly after besting FSU in both games last season.

The goal is to win all of these games, but it all starts with winning the Wake Forest game this week and starting conference play on a positive note.

The Wake Forest game will air Wednesday, December 28, on ESPN2 at 5 p.m. ET. Be sure to come out to the Tuck Center and support FSU basketball.

