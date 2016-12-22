Frye, Alcegaire lead Bowling Green past Prairie View 74-61 (Dec 22, 2016)

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) Dylan Frye scored 16 points and Wes Alcegaire had 15 and Bowling Green defeat Alabama A&M 74-61 on Thursday.

The Falcons (5-7) outscored the Bulldogs 13-2 in the last three minutes of the first half to grab a 38-30 lead. Antwon Lillard and Frye started the run with back-to-back 3s and after two free throws by the Bulldogs, Rodrick Caldwell and Zack Denny sandwiched baskets around another Frye trey.

Bowling Green used a 14-3 run to open the second half for its biggest lead, 52-33. A 3-pointer by De’Ederick Petty pulled A&M with 10 with 8:37 to play but Alcegaire quickly answered and the Bulldogs got no closer.

Denny finished with 11 points and Demajeo Wiggins had 10 and 10 rebounds for the Falcons.

Quinterian McConico had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs (0-10) and Petty had 14 points. A&M had 20 turnovers Bowling Green turned into 28 points.