Fresno State gives Nevada 2nd Mountain West loss, 81-76 (Jan 21, 2017)

RENO, Nev. (AP) Jaron Hopkins scored 13 of his 19 points in the second half to help Fresno State hold off Mountain West leader Nevada 81-76 on Saturday night.

Nevada has lost two conference games this season, falling to Fresno State both times. The Bulldogs dropped Nevada 77-76 on New Year’s Eve.

Hopkins hit 9 of 11 from the floor while dishing out five assists. Deshon Taylor drilled 3 of 5 from distance for 18 points and Bryson Williams added a career-high 14 with eight rebounds for Fresno State (13-7, 5-3).

The Bulldogs, who led throughout, sprinted to a 39-26 halftime advantage.

Fresno State led by as much as 17 but the Wolf Pack rallied to cut it to one point three times in the final 10:00, but failed to overtake the Bulldogs. The loss put an end to Nevada’s 13-game home win streak.

Marcus Marshall had 25 points to lead Nevada (16-4, 5-2).