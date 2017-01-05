Freshman Doughty leads the way in VCU’s sixth straight win (Jan 04, 2017)
PITTSBURGH (AP) Freshman Samir Doughty had career highs of 23 points and nine assists and VCU defeated Duquesne 94-87 on Wednesday night for its sixth straight win.
Mo Alie-Cox added 18 points, Justin Tillman 16, Jonathan Williams 13 and Jequan Lewis 11 points and seven assists for the Rams (12-3, 2-0 Atlantic 10), now 5-0 against the Dukes (8-7, 1-1).
Tillman scored 12 points in the first half with VCU leading 37-33. Doughty scored 17 in the second. VCU shot over 50 percent in the first half, over 60 percent in the second and had a season-high 24 assists.
Mike Lewis II scored a career-high 23 points, Emile Blackman added 19 and Rene Castro 12 for the Dukes, whose four-game win streak ended.
Doughty’s bucket with 5:53 left put VCU up 76-65 and the lead stayed in double figures until the Dukes scored the final eight points in the remaining 30 seconds.